“Cooperation among Africa’s great economic powers like Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria with the rest of African countries makes us believe that we can achieve growth, development and African integration.”

Egypt, Sudan to Connect Khartoum with Cairo-Cape Town Rail Line

National governments are rigorously implementing rail connectivity projects across Africa in the spirit of Agenda 2063. The bottom up approach ensures national ownership even when projects have continental design.

CAIRO: Egypt is working with Sudan to connect the Cairo-Cape Town railway route to the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Kamel El-Wazir, Egypt’s transport minister, has said.

Speaking on Saturday at a forum for heads of African investment agencies in Sharm El-Sheikh, El-Wazir said that Egypt has taken “huge steps” to boost connectivity in Africa through infrastructure.

He said that the Egyptian government is constructing the Cairo-Cape Town railway line to connect Egypt with other African countries.

