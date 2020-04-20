Effective Traditional Chinese Medicines for Fighting Covid-19

the world has so much to gain from friendship with China, for one thing they have a great health system that combines science and tradition. Chinese traditional medicine (TCM) is highly effective! It considers the whole body unlike Western medicine which tends to just treat a symptom.

6 effective traditional Chinese medicines for COVID-19

By Zhang Yangfei | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2020-03-17 10:00

Traditional Chinese medicine has been playing a critical role in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of the COVID-19. Official figures showed that, up to Sunday, 91.6 percent of the patients in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and 92.4 percent of the patients nationwide have been treated with TCM. “Three formulas and three medicines” have been proven to be effective in curbing the virus, according to the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Let’s have a look at them. continue reading Here: Source: https://covid-19.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202003/17/WS5e702f52a31012821727fa19_1.html

