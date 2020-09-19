Eco-Imperialism : How to keep Africa unindustrialized

Source: Schiller Institute

The IPCC vs Human Advancement: Paul Driessen

Paul Driessen, author of Eco-Imperialiam: Green Power, Black Death, speaks to the Schiller Institute about the devastating effects that would come from implementing the IPCC’s latest demands for reduction and eventual elimination of the use of hydrocarbons for power. The IPCC, whose past forecasts have hardly been accurate, is again telling the lesser developed countries that they simply will not be allowed to develop, and will have to instead suffer under energy poverty resulting from a power grid made of expensive and intermittent windmills. This disgusting outlook must be overcome, and the full potentials of the minds of people from all over the world allowed to flourish — the minds of our fellow men and women are the greatest of all resources!

