“In the wake of the crisis, we are assisting in the rebirth of a system of sovereign nations, each with its own self-sufficient food supply, so that no international bank or corporate monopoly will ever loot the food producers and working people again.”

“The world now faces the biggest food crisis in history. That includes the United States. Where were we six months ago? In Europe, thousands of farmers had their tractors side-by-side in the streets of Berlin, Paris, Madrid; and month after month, they blocked up the cities of Europe and hundreds of miles of highways.

In the United States last year, hundreds of farmers left their ranches and fields and went out to mass meetings in the farm belt. Why? The financial-economic system had gotten so bad, they were demonstrating for the simple right to produce food. It was the same in other parts of the world, where people from South Africa, South America, to the Middle East, were also in the streets. They couldn’t afford to eat! In Africa, almost half of that huge continent has to rely on food imports, when, with the right technology, Africans could feed the entire world.”

Source: Schiller Institute

Excerpt—Eating Is a Moral Right, A Dialogue with 6 American Farmer Leaders

Published on 28 Apr 2020

An excerpt from Panel IV of the Schiller Institute’s April 25-26, 2020 International Online Conference featuring American farm leaders speaking out against the dire situation American farmers, and therefore Americans, face due to the speculative cartelization of the global food supply. The panel’s moderator is Dennis Speed. See the full conference proceedings at: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/20… Bob Baker, Virginia; Schiller Institute agriculture co-coordinator,

Joe Maxwell, Missouri; former Missouri Lt. Governor, co-founder of Family Farm Action Alliance,

Tyler Dupy, Kansas; Executive Director of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association,

Frank Endres; California, member of the National Farmers Organization for 63 years,

Bill Bullard; Montana, CEO R-CALF USA,

Jim Benham, Indiana; State Pres. of Indiana Farmers Union, 20 Yr. National Board member, National Farmers Union,

Mike Callicrate, Kansas; Colorado, Bd of Directors of Organization for Competitive Markets, Owner Ranch Foods Direct

