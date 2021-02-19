great interview with Prof. Ian Plimer with some GOOD OLD COMMON SENSE !

Source: Sky News Australia

Earth’s climate is ‘cyclical’ as new study claims an ice age is coming

14 Jan 2021

Geologist and earth scientist Professor Ian Plimer says the “climate is cyclical” as a new study claims Earth is heading to an ice age. “We are getting towards the end of the warm period, the peak of the warmth was about 5,000 years ago and we are heading for the next inevitable ice age,” he told Sky News host Cory Bernardi. Professor Plimer says every occurrence of icebergs expanding and shrinking happened with “more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than now”. “To use the word ‘unprecedented’ shows you have expunged history and geology from your knowledge.”

