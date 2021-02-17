According to DRC government there are 5.1 million internally displaced people in Eastern DRC.The 5.1 million internally displaced people are fleeing violence and terror in their home country.

In 2020 alone:

1240 people were murdered in Ituri

590 people murdered in North Kivu

261 people murdered in South Kivu

Most victims are internally displaced people. Many are women and children. Most victims do not die from gun shots but are dismembered with machetes.

The low intensity war is creating dire food shortage which is resulting in chronic malnutrition . Almost all of the global supply of coltan is from Eastern DRC, mainly Ituri. Coltan is used in computers and cell phones. It is a multi-trillion dollar mineral that makes a handful of billionaires….

Source: SABC

DR Congo Conflict | More than 2 000 people killed in eastern DRC in 2020

In 2020, the United Nations Refugee Agency, or UNHCR, and its partners registered a record of more than two-thousand civilians killed in three eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo or DRC. The deaths were recorded in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. Attacks by armed groups are carried out on the suspicion of collaboration with other rebels, or the Congolese security forces. Some of these locations are under threat from multiple armed groupings. Civilians find themselves trapped in the middle. To tell us more, we’re joined from Kinshasa by UNHCR Representative for the DRC, Liz Ahua.

