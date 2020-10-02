Destroying the BRI

The anti-China narrative has an end goal which is the destruction of the Belt and Road Initiative. This interview identifies and exposes the multiple lies and disinformation being foisted on the public.

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – The foreign interference pushing Australia to war with China – Melissa Harrison

Interview with researcher Melissa Harrison Hosted by Robert Barwick, Citizens Party Research Director.

Click here for the China narrative series on the Citizens Party’s website: https://citizensparty.org.au/china-na…

Click here for further analysis on Melissa Harrison’s website: https://www.harrisonpublications.org/…