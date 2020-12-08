Depopulation by The Great Reset

re posted from THE SCHILLER INSTITUTE

Resolution for a Worldwide Resistance to Global Fascism—

Stop the Central Bank Takeover

Seventy five years after the end of World War II, the world is threatened with a new fascist dictatorship. It comes, this time, in the form of an attempt by the City of London, Wall Street, and various leading central banks to consolidate total control over all financial investments for the benefit of the super-rich at the expense of the middle-classes and the poor worldwide. The “ecological transition” they peddle signifies a destructive financial takeover of economies, with the “green” color being but the banner of their purpose to loot.

They call it the “Great Reset.” Under the pretext of rebuilding the world economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, the top private bankers and billionaires intend to implement a “regime change,” whereby monetary and fiscal policy is no longer to be decided by elected governments, but by the private central banks and leading financial players directly. In this final phase of the decades-long neo-Malthusian policy in favor of speculators, they would consolidate ultimate control over all investments and channel them entirely into “green technologies,” thus cutting off all investment in the productive sectors of high-tech energy, industry, agriculture and infrastructure.

