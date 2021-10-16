DECOLONIZING THE AFRIKAN MIND: ARE WE REALLY INDEPENDENT? LET’S TALK.

As 17 Afrikan countries mark 61 years since ‘independence’, we ask the question – Is Afrika truly independent, truly liberated and truly free? Much fanfare surrounded the announcements and the continued commemoration of these days by nations across the continent – and our history books are full of accounts about how we got here… but what’s the truth? What is Afrika dealing with and how do we face it? Let’s talk!

