on the `election` of the warmongers and the Great Reset…..

Source: RT

The foreign policy team of a potential Biden Administration is being touted by the liberal media. We tell you why all of us should be horrified. Also, there is a lot of talk of a Great Reset and Build Back Better. Does looking backward bode well for the future? CrossTalking with Patrick Henningsen and Dmitry Babich.

