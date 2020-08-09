re posted from RISING CONTINENT

This article on the 26th #Rwanda #Commemoration of #Genocide in #1994 was sent to DAVID HIMBARA by an anonymous #Rwandan Compatriot. It was copied from his Facebook pages.

THE 2020 GENOCIDE COMMEMORATION HELD INDOORS DUE TO COVID19 IS A BLESSING IN DISGUISE

By Anonymous

Every cloud has a silver lining. For the people of Rwanda, the Coronavirus, disastrous as it is, has some positive aspects. Instead of being forced to listen to political rhetoric by General Paul Kagame, Rwandans – Twa, Hutu, Tutsi – should reflect in their homes how to jump his poisonous ship.

The infamous date of April 6 has once again arrived. That is when in 1994 a power vacuum created by the killing of the Rwandan military ruler, General Juvénal Habyarimana unleashed the genocide against Tutsi in which over one million people perished. Side by side of this loss, the new would-be liberators led by General Paul Kagame massacred still unknown numbers of Hutu. Since 1994, a genocide commemoration takes place which revolves around the killings of Tutsi but is silent on other Rwandan killings.

The 2020 Genocide Commemoration is different because of the Coronavirus

continue reading Here: Source:

COVID19: A GAME-CHANGER IN THE COMMEMORATIONS OF THE 1994 RWANDAN GENOCIDE