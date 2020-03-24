re posted from BLACK OPINION

A lockdown without putting in place measures to put people first, amounts to an act of cruel dictatorship.

Coronavirus: shutdown SA, abandon ‘herd policy’, put people first

March 23, 2020

By Andile Mngxitama

A less than two months lockdown of the nation is a joke. But to work, a lockdown must first and foremost abandon the “herd immunity” policy of the United Kingdom (UK) and look to Cuba and China for a way forward.

In the letter Black First Land First (BLF) sent to President Ramaphosa we asked him to immediately declare a total shutdown of the nation. A lockdown without putting in place measures to put people first, amounts to an act of cruel dictatorship. We have asked that the following measures be undertaken:

continue reading Here: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...