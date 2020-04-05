re posted from IOL

Coronavirus In SA: Why South Africa must start manufacturing ventilators immediately

By Ramasimong Phillip Tsokolibane 3 April 2020

In the media, we hear expressions to the effect that, ‘We must be prepared to accept 500,000 deaths from the current coronavirus’, or 50,000, or a million. Regardless of the number invoked, that is not the attitude of those who truly believe in humankind. We must not ‘accept’, in advance, even a single death. Rather, we must be the boxer in the ring, looking for every opening to defeat his opponent, Death.

https://www.iol.co.za/news/opinion/coronavirus-in-sa-why-south-africa-must-start-manufacturing-ventilators-immediately-46125631

