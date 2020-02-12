re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

This transcript appears in the February 7, 2020 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

Controlled Thermonuclear Fusion: The Time is Now

This is an edited transcript of a class given by Joel Dejean, an electrical engineer who worked for years in the defense industry, on January 25, 2020, to a meeting in Houston, Texas with LaRouche PAC and Schiller Institute members, and members of the public.

Jan. 25—There are no limits to growth—that is the response we can all provide to Greta Thunberg and her controllers like Prince Charles and Michael Bloomberg. Lyndon LaRouche wrote the book, There Are No Limits to Growth! in 1983—that was 37 years ago. He was responding to the idea of “limits to growth”—that all of us were going to have to cut down our consumption, and eventually cut down our population—was being promoted.

Five and a half years ago, LaRouche elaborated his economic views in a rather short statement of principle, known as the “Four Laws.” (You’ve heard of the Ten Commandments that came down on a “tablet,” but I don’t know what operating system Moses used.) LaRouche came up with his Four Laws for economic revival, survival, and expansion. This starts with the return to Glass-Steagall: we separate commercial banking from investment banking. We create a national bank from which you can issue credit for great projects such as high-speed rail, fission power plants, and small modular fission reactors. LaRouche’s Fourth Law presents the idea of using a science-driver policy to drive the economy forward. Similar to the Manhattan Project, and the NASA Apollo project, LaRouche called for a crash program for a revival of the space program and fusion power—controlled thermonuclear power.

What is Nuclear Fusion?

