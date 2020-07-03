City of Cape Town Law Enforcement drag naked man out of his house

re posted from GROUND UP

The City of Cape Town’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit, accompanied by City Law Enforcement officers, demolished shacks at a site called eThembeni, near Empolweni, in Khayelitsha, on Wednesday. Video shot at the scene by Bonga Zamisa, a member of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC), shows a naked man being dragged out of his shack by Law Enforcement officers.

The man is seen wrestling with officials, before managing to re-enter his shack. City officials are then seen tearing this structure apart.

Further footage taken in eThembeni by Axolile Notywala, also of the SJC, shows the ALIU taking apart another structure that appears to be completed and occupied. Notywala said none of the ALIU or Law Enforcement officers at the scene were wearing name tags on their uniforms.

In response to a query from GroundUp, Luthando Tyhalibongo, Spokesperson, City of Cape Town, said: “The incident of a nude man depicted on the video occurred during a City law enforcement operation. The actions of officers involved in this matter are being investigated with urgency, including other footage which the City has, and once the investigation has been completed the appropriate action will be taken.

“The land in question belongs to the City of Cape Town and the City has conducted various operations to prevent illegal land occupation.” Tyhalibongo said new attempts “to invade again” were being made “on a daily basis”.

