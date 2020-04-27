Chinese Firm Donates 30,000 kg of Mielie-Meal to Zambia

Chinese firm China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) has donated 30,000 kg of mealie-meal to Zambians affected by the severe floods that hit the country earlier in the year.

Luapula, Copperbelt, Northern, Muchinga and North-Western Provinces were worst affected . In Luapula, Samfya District, the bridge at Chimana was washed away.

Over 700 000 Zambians have been affected with homes and thousands of acres of crops destroyed. This is a serious situation as grain shortages in Zimbabwe and Zambia are reaching critical levels.

The Chinese firm is part of the Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone which is attracting private investment to Zambia.

Zambia and China have a firm friendship and China has continuously shown its commitment to helping Zambia develop socially and economically. It has aided the country with medical advice and medical equipment during the Covid-19 crisis. And now has given the most welcome donation of mielie-meal.

