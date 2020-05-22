China vows to avail for public good any successful vaccine against COVID-19 should it be discovered 22nd May 2020Current African News, Health, Namibia, World AffairssolutionsEDITOR Source: Namibian Broadcasting Corporation China vows to avail for public good any successful vaccine against COVID-19 should it be discovered Published on 20 May 2020 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related