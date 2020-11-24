China Proves Everything is Possible

Yesterday,China successfully launched another rocket to the moon, Chang`e 5. The mission is to collect rock and soil samples. Last year China landed another rocket on the dark side of the moon, a first for mankind.

China has also announced this month, the entire alleviation of absolute poverty in China.

The two go together! It is China`s dynamic approach to science and technology that make it possible to uplift the standard of living of the entire population, combined with China`s investment in its physical economy ( infrastructure and manufacturing) and China`s banking laws which enabled Glass Steagall more than 30 years ago. Chinese banks extend credit to projects which will enhance progess based upon the human creativity which is unleashed once people no longer live in poverty – Hamiltonian Economics.

Phambille! forever onwards!

Like this: Like Loading...