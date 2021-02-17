China donates food to UNICEF to fight child malnutrition in South Sudan

“Suley said the Chinese aid was timely and live-saving as the east African country is in the middle of a nutrition crisis with an estimated 313,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in 2021.”

JUBA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The Chinese government has handed over 14,056 boxes of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to the UN children’s agency, UNICEF to help in the fight against child malnutrition in South Sudan.

“We are very proud to be in association with UNICEF to deliver the nutrition food to the children who are in dire need of food,” said Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning in Juba.

Hua said Beijing is committed to scaling up bilateral and multilateral cooperation to help South Sudan address the challenges it currently faces.

