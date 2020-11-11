China and the West Face to Face: Rivalry or Cooperation

“The prevailing financial dictatorship, labelled ultra-liberalism, being unable to invest money for the physical future of humanity, is under the rule of an oligarchy committed to depopulation in a world of finite resources, its destructive world: Malthusianism. Malthusianism is organized by a sector of bureaucrats controlling the resources and manipulating opinion to keep its masters on top and maintain the rest of the population in a state of willing submission. You may call it “Deep State,” “permanent government,” “European Union,” “dwarfs of Zürich” or “London,” or “Our Crowd from New York”: all are the servants, historically, of an imperial oligarchy that mutates geographically and is now coming from an Anglo-American matrix. It forms a slime mold that tries to extend itself over the world, considering its interest against that of all the others.”

-Jacques Cheminade, President of Solidarité & Progrès, France: “Economic Coexistence to Overcome Geopolitics”

Source: Schiller Institute

22 October 2020

The direction of relations between China and the West may well be the decisive issue that determines the future of all mankind – from economics to politics to culture. And yet those relations today are characterized by rising tensions.

Cátedra China and the Schiller Institute are hosting an international videoconference dialogue on this subject, because we firmly believe that the current slide into rivalry and disagreement must be stopped before it is too late. China and the West are part of a “community with a shared future for mankind,” and it is essential to learn about, share, and promote the best in each of our respective cultures. The joint efforts that will come from such a dialogue, and its adoption by leading political figures and governments in the West, are the key to working together to solve the existential crises facing all mankind, including the current COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis.

We invite you to participate in an in-depth dialogue with leading international experts in the field. There will be participants from Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the United States, and various countries in Latin America. The event will also be broadcast live over YouTube.

Moderator: Rosa Cervera, President of Cátedra China, architect, professor at the Universidad de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid).

Speakers: — Yao Fei, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Spain: “China’s View”

— Michele Geraci, former Italian Undersecretary of State for Economic Development. — Marcelo Muñoz, Founder and President Emeritus, Cátedra China, Spain: “China and the West: Two Worlds”

— Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Founder and President, Schiller Institute, Germany: “Confucius and Schiller: the Aesthetic Education of Man”

— Dr. Ángel Álvarez, Dr. Engineer, Cátedra China, Spain: “China’s Weaknesses in ICT in View of the Current Conflict with the U.S.”

— Jacques Cheminade, President of Solidarité & Progrès, France: “Economic Coexistence to Overcome Geopolitics”

Like this: Like Loading...