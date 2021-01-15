China Aims to End World Hunger With Science

not only is China planning for zero world hunger, China is sharing agricultural science and technology with African countries so they too can meet their national agricultural needs. This is in stark contrast with Western policy

Source: New China TV

GLOBALink | Chinese team to turn 6.7 mln hectares of saline-alkali land into paddy

15 January 2021

Congratulations! China’s “father of hybrid rice,” Yuan Longping said his team would plant saline-alkali soil rice, transforming 6.7 mln hectares of saline-alkali land in 8-10 years. Produced by Xinhua Global Service

