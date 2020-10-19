China-Africa cooperation continues to flourish as FOCAC marks 20th anniversary

an important review of the incredible changes that are taking place in African countries that are working in partnership with the Belt and Road Initiative

re posted from XINHUANET

Source: Xinhua| 2020-10-13 21:10:54|Editor: huaxia

[watch video at source]

— As the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) marks its 20th anniversary, its results have been seen across Africa.

— From West Africa’s Nigeria to East Africa’s Ethiopia, China has built more than 6,000 km of railways and roads, respectively, as well as nearly 20 ports and more than 80 power plants, which have promoted African industrialization and enhanced the continent’s development capacity.

— At the Beijing summit of the FOCAC held in 2018, China announced industrialization as one of the eight initiatives that will help Africa fast-track its economic transformation.

— Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 38,000 lives in Africa, China has sent much-needed supplies to more than 50 African nations, dispatched medical experts to over 10 African nations, and shared its anti-epidemic experience with medical workers across the continent via video conferences.

continue reading Here: Source:

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-10/13/c_139437656.htm