China Accused of Xenophobia over Covid Quarantine of African Nationals

Elements wanting to sow divisions between Africa and China are spreading a miss-leading story that Africans living in Guangdong, China, have been turfed out of their residences and forced to sleep on the streets because they may be Covid-19 positive.

The story is not factual. Everyone coming into China is tested and if positive for Covid, quarantined for 14 days. Recently, a Nigerian business woman tested positive on entry. She owns a restaurant in Guangdong which has a large clientele of Nigerians looking for a taste of Nigerian cuisine.

The Chinese health authorities ran a contact trace and quarantined all the people who had frequented the restaurant in case they were in danger of carrying Covid.

They are now under quarantine for 14 days either in their residences or in accommodation provided, where daily provisions are delivered to their doors and health care provided. Their treatment is no different to any other nationality.

Source: CGTN Africa

Nigerian FM: Guangzhou’s measures not targeting Africans

published 15 April 2020

