Chad ruling military council declares victory over FACT rebels

A group of captured rebels from the FACT (Front for Change and Concord in Chad) are displayed together with their confiscated weapons and vehicles at the headquarters of the Chadian Army in N’Djamena on May 9, 2021 (Photo by AFP)

Chad’s military has declared victory against rebels following weeks of fighting that led to the death of long-time President Idriss Deby on the battlefield.

“The triumphant return of the army to the barracks today heralds the end of operations and Chad’s victory,” the army’s Chief of the General Staff Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud told reporters on Sunday. “War came and we were able to bring the situation under control… The situation is back to normal,” Daoud added. “It’s all over, the national territory has been secured.”

The northern rebels had launched an offensive near the border on election day (April 11), demanding an end to Deby’s 30-year rule.

Deby visited troops on the battlefield a day after claiming re-election victory and sustained injuries in an attack that led to his death, throwing the poor Sahel country into a political crisis.

