will we allow the financial empire to dictate the energy policy of all countries under its central banking system? and this disguised as `good for the planet`…

Source: CEC Australia

20 Jan 2020 – The Citizens Report – Central Bank Dictatorship / Financial Surveillance and Control

Published on 24 Jan 2020

1. Central bankers plot dictatorship in preparation for a crash

2. RBA’s New Payments Platform is a surveillance and control mechanism Presented by Elisa Barwick and Robert Barwick

