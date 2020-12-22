Central Bank Green Dictatorship: Follow Hjalmar Schacht, and Greta Thunberg Will Not Be Necessary

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler with German Economics Minister Hjalmar Schacht in Berlin, May 5, 1934.

The following article appears in the December 11 issue of EIR Magazine. We reprint it here as it points to the “invisible hand” acting in the coup d’etat presently underway in the United States.

“If the Germans had listened to Schacht, Hitler would not have been necessary.” – Keynesian economist Abba Lerner, Dec. 8, 1971

by Paul Gallagher

Eighteen months ago EIR published my comment on Facebook’s quixotic plan to launch a private, global digital currency called the Libra “Another Silicon Valley Monster: Facebook Wants To Coin World Money”, EIR July 5, 2019. My purpose was to explain that Facebook would not be allowed to do this; it was floating a trial balloon for what was really coming, digital currencies issued and controlled by the world’s biggest central banks.

Quoting from that article: “Since the 2007-08 global financial crash, the biggest central banks have revived their dream from the 1930s: To get fingertip control of the amount of currency in circulation, not allowing banks to increase it by lending or paying interest, nor governments by new issues. They could then, their theory goes, absolutely control inflation and deflation, ignoring the factor of economic productivity. They have intensively studied digital currencies for that purpose, and the added purpose of automatic tax collection.”

continue reading Here: Source:

https://larouchepac.com/20201218/central-bank-green-dictatorship-follow-hjalmar-schacht-and-greta-thunberg-will-not-be