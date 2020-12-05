THIS COULD BE DR CONGO ! Why not! DR Congo could become the STEEL GIANT of Africa

Source: Australian Citizens Party

BUILD THE IRON BOOMERANG! Australia must return to nation building, a NATIONAL BANK can fund it

27 November 2020

The only way Australia will get out of this economic crisis is to build the infrastructure that will support the manufacturing and agricultural industries we need to become a productive economy again. With a national infrastructure bank we can do this very quickly and create more than 1.5 million productive industrial jobs in the process.

Please watch this short explanation of a national development bank and sign the petition. https://info.citizensparty.org.au/nat…

East West Line Parks Pty Limited (EWLP) – Project Iron Boomerang (PIB) http://www.eastwestlineparks.com.au A multi user transcontinental rail infrastructure corridor and steel manufacturing complex which will revolutionise global steel production.

