Bringing Hope to Congo – Congolese Solidarity Campaign and Nehemiah Hope

Source: Jason Liosatos Outside The Box
Bringing Hope to Congo – Dr Biryage and Reverend Bahebwa talk to Jason Liosatos
24 September 2020
Please help the Nehemiah Hope Foundation here via
pdlawton0@gmail.com (Nehemiah Hope Foundation on Patreon will be posted here tomorrow)
Nehemiah Hope Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/catego…
PD.Lawton’s website (Pippa) Writer Researcher http://africanagenda.net/
Support Jason’s work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason’s other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe…
Jason’s book here https://jasonliosatos.com/