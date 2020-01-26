re posted from EIR Daily Alert Service

Bring Peace to Libya with Infrastructure, and Make It Africa’s Gateway to Europe

Jan. 23, 2020 (EIRNS)—The recent Moscow and Berlin conferences on the Libyan conflict have created hope that the Sarkozy-Obama-Cameron nine-year war that has ravaged Libya will soon come to an end. The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to personally take the issue in hand goes a long way to assuring success of the effort. But real assured success will come when Russia, China and the United States, dragging Europe behind them, move jointly by offering direct aid in the reconstruction and development of the Libyan economy. The fact that the country has not suffered the massive destruction that Syria has, and can draw on its oil resources, will make a reconstruction effort proceed much more quickly.

