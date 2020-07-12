re posted from BLACK OPINION

Image credit: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

BLF calls on government to close graves!

The South African government has shown its utter disregard for life with its 1.5 million graves program in response to the Covid-19 crisis. There is no excuse or explanation that can wash away this fact.

Instead of building hospitals; paying and protecting our frontline health workers; and shutting down schools and building and repairing others, government has exposed our children and educators to death. Instead of giving the poor the promised relief of R350, the government is digging graves.

The government has insulted us as citizens and undermined our ancestors. We call on the government to close those graves without any further delay. We demand that government apologizes to the nation and does the right thing for a change by saving the people.

