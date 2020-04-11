Bill Gates and COVID-19

by David Cherry, April 10, 2020

It is fitting for Bill Gates to be used as the “poster boy” of malevolent so-called philanthropy toward Africa. In May 2009, Gates joined David Rockefeller, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, and other billionaires in New York for a closed meeting that discussed world population control. Who knows how many times, before and since, such gatherings have been held to discuss this subject? In one form or another such meetings have been held for at least 200 years. Here is a report on the 2009 meeting from the Wall Street Journal:

https://blogs.wsj.com/wealth/2009/05/26/billionaires-try-to-shrink-worlds-population-report-says/

What sense does it make, then, for Gates to be willing to spend very large amounts of his money on a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus? No wonder some people think that the vaccine paid for by Gates and others will be laced with some deadly ingredient. But how could it possibly be laced? You can’t have large numbers of people sick and dying, with the same or similar symptoms, who all turn out to have gotten the vaccine—without it being noticed.

It is also impossible to prevent a dose of the tainted vaccine from falling into the hands of a medical Julian Assange or Ed Snowden—someone who can analyze it in a laboratory. So what is the name of the game that Gates, Soros, Bloomberg, Rockefeller and the rest are playing?

It’s hiding right in front of you, in plain sight. In “The Purloined Letter,” Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, the burglar knew that the letter he had to steal was in the flat. But he couldn’t find it: It was standing open on the mantelpiece!

The name of the game is a two-step trick. We can call it Two-Step in recognition of its lethality.

Step One: Prevent “developing” countries—especially African countries—from developing very much, by burdening them with so much debt that they can never pay it. Soon they are paying interest on overdue interest (“bankers’ arithmetic”). Put the blame on these governments, claim that they are guilty of “overspending.” (The same methods are being used to force the reversal of development in the so-called developed countries.) Use the international institutions (including the World Bank and IMF) to force repayment of debt in preference to spending on development. Use the ratings agencies to threaten them with consequences. This and other financial and international trade tricks, such as the price scissors, are well known.

Step Two: Wait for the anticipated consequences of enforced poverty. Epidemics and pandemics will emerge, especially where improvements in health and nutrition are being reversed through financial pressures as described in Step One. When these reverses take place, the bugs take over. (Production of viruses in biowarfare laboratories is also a possibility.)

In Africa, before COVID-19 ever hit, there was already a combination of widespread HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, hunger and malnutrition, malaria, and other diseases—diseases encouraged by Step One practices. And, before COVID-19 hit, there was very little in the way of trained medical cadres and hospital infrastructure in Africa, thanks to Step One. Africa has been set up by the fraternity of “economic hitmen” that includes the very billionaires mentioned above.

The vaccines and the money spent on treating HIV/AIDS are the cover story. (“If Bill Gates is spending all this money on a vaccine, it must mean he’s got a big heart, right?”) In fact, antiretrovirals, for example, are good and necessary for treating HIV/AIDS—as far as they go. But there is no plan for eradicating HIV/AIDS! The very slow initial response when HIV/AIDS first hit was also a sign of evil intent. In the 1980s, Lyndon LaRouche mocked and attacked that go-slow policy, saying there was no intention to interfere with “the rights of the HIV virus.” The same pattern is appearing now with COVID-19: A slow initial response and much talk about flattening the curve, but no plan to actually stamp out the virus. One cannot wait for a vaccine, which takes many months to develop.

Enough waves of epidemic and pandemic disease will lead to a moment when mass death spreads quickly, life wildfire, before anybody can do anything about it.

Conclusion: There is no effective defense against these Malthusians unless African governments (indeed, all governments) take control over their own economies; train doctors, nurses, and scientists in adequate numbers; and build national networks of hospitals and clinics that have stockpiles of medicines, tests, and equipment. It is not just about Africa. In Europe and the United States, the health infrastructure has been taken apart over the past 50 years, as Executive Intelligence Review has documented over the entire period, and has documented again in its April 9, 2020 issue, in the article titled, “Mike Bloomberg’s Destruction of New York’s Virus Defenses” by Barbara Boyd. Read it here—and think of Africa:

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2020/2020_10-19/2020-15/10-25_4715.pdf

Global cooperation among governments that have the political will to do this, is essential.

If the billionaires’ strategy is not correctly understood, the fight against them will be an attack on a straw man.

The billionaires are fighting to preserve their power over the world, by breaking the momentum toward development. That is the reason they want to sharply reduce the size of the world population. Larger numbers tend to force development. Some people may make a lot of money out of the crisis, but that is not the concern of the billionaires. They do not want their power to be diluted or shared. They know that so long as their power is preserved, it is easy to arrange for money to come their way.

—dacherry3@yahoo.com

Here are two important items from the latest news:

‘It is an existential threat’: As coronavirus spreads to Africa, health experts warn of catastrophe

The article quotes Dr. Nkengasong of the Africa CDC and several other sources:

https://news.yahoo.com/it-is-an-existential-threat-as-coronavirus-spreads-to-africa-health-experts-warn-of-catastrophe-203142828.html

Dr. Haseltine Sobers Up: Flattening the Curve Is Insufficient;

Infections Must Be Eliminated

April 8 (EIRNS)—Dr. William Haseltine, former Harvard Medical School professor, founder of Harvard’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments, and chair of the 9th U.S.-China Health Summit in Wuhan last November, warned in an article published by Fox News today that a tougher policy aimed at eradicating the novel coronavirus is required, or the pandemic will return in waves.

In his previous Fox News column, on March 21, he had assured readers that between new drug and vaccine options being developed, possible seasonal effects and herd immunity, “the end [of the pandemic] may come sooner than most think.”

Today, he had a different tone. He argued as follows: “While it is true that flattening the curve is an important tactic, it may not be sufficient to end the epidemic quickly. In principle, flattening the curve slows the rate of new infections, but the total number of infections under the curve may remain the same…. The downside of a singular focus on flattening the curve may be that we extend the duration of this epidemic over months and perhaps even years….

“To end the epidemic, we must not focus solely on flattening the curve but completely extinguishing it. This means reducing, then eliminating, the number of new infections.” Vaccines and anti-virals can do that, “but we have yet to determine whether these approaches will work and, even if they do, it will still be many months before these options are widely available.

“The only thing we know now that can reduce infections immediately is widespread testing, exhaustive contact tracing, and mandatory quarantine of all of those known to be exposed, regardless of their test results. In addition, a two-week quarantine should be mandatory for all travelers entering the country from abroad or traveling between cities in America. We know these measures work, as they have come close to extinguishing outbreaks in several East Asian countries….

“As we begin to see signs of hope that the outbreak in places like Washington state and New York is starting to slow, let us not be irrationally optimistic about the effect of our lockdowns and social distancing measures on the true scope of this epidemic. Without a change in our approach to testing and tracing, it may only take one new infection, undetected and unnoticed, for the next wave to be upon us….”

