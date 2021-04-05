” We in Nigeria have coal but we have a power problem yet we`ve been blocked because it`s not green. There is some hypocrisy because we have the entire Western industrialization built on coal energy. That is the competative advantage that the West has been using. Now Africa wants to use coal and suddenly they are saying no you have to use solar and wind,which is much more expensive. After polluting the environment for hundreds of years and now that we want to use coal, Europeans are saying no! That is the hypocrisy at the core of the problem. The goal of humanists and humanitarians cannot be to deny the world`s poorest, access to cheap and reliable energy.” – Nigerian Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun

Source: GWPF

Benny Peiser: ‘What I told Cambridge University’s spoiled green students’

Benny Peiser opposing the motion ‘This House Would Rather Cool Down the Planet than Warm Up the Economy’ at the Cambridge Union.

Like this: Like Loading...