At This Nation’s Most Dangerous Moment Ever, the President Can Win the Election

In a panel discussion with reporters and bloggers today, former NSA senior analyst J. Kirk Wiebe said that we are in the most dangerous moment in our nation’s history– the censorship now in the open against the Biden family corruption story is worse “than anything the Soviet Union ever did.” Wiebe outlined concretely how President Trump can drain the swamp, by installing honest managers in each agency along with a “samurai” with authority to clean it out. Lawyers who had served in government would be generally disqualified.

