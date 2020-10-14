re posted from LAROUCHEPAC

As Famine Conditions Spread, American Farmers Must Be Unleashed

With 70 million people facing starvation, an appeal for action has come from David Beasley, Director of the World Food Program—which won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize—and from the leader of the LaRouche movement in South Africa, Phillip Tsokolibane. Part of the solution is permitting American farmers to do what they do best, produce food, while guaranteeing them a parity price, which is part of the American System of economics which President Trump is fighting to reinstate. Meanwhile, he and his allies continue their offensive for full release of classified documents, which prove he has been targeted for a regime change coup by the same network of global forces responsible for the collapse of the world economy, which has allowed for widespread conditions of famine, through control of food production and distribution by cartels.

