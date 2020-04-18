Anti-China Hysteria Is Very Dangerous, and Very Stupid

In 2017 Helga Zepp-LaRouche was invited by China to attend an International Conference on the “Belt and Road” Initiative by China. During her trip she appeared on an English Language dialog show, “Dialogue with Yang Rui.” (Photo: EIRNS)

This is a press release by the Schiller Institute:

Today, Schiller Institute Founder and Chairwoman Helga Zepp-LaRouche issued the following statement regarding the vicious anti-China campaign being promulgated in the West, especially in the United States:

I think this anti-China campaign comes from a deep-seated geopolitical view that the rise of China necessarily means the downfall of the United States and the West in general. And I think that that view is a wrong view. China has at no point threatened to replace the United States as the hegemonic power. They have offered cooperation on the basis of a win-win cooperation. They have offered the United States a special great power relationship. And it is an absolutely absurd idea that one can prevent a country of 1.4 billion people, which has determined that it wants to go forward on the road of scientific and technological progress—and has proven that that method functions, by lifting 850 million people out of poverty, and then, is starting to offer the advantage of such an approach to others through the Belt and Road Initiative—that you can stop that, other than by nuclear war! And that is, obviously, unfortunately, what some people are willing to toy with.

China is not an aggressive force. But naturally, it does threaten the idea of a unipolar world order, which some neo-con and British elements had tried to impose in the period after the collapse of the Soviet Union, through interventionist wars.

https://larouchepac.com/20200416/anti-china-hysteria-very-dangerous-and-very-stupid