“…because actually if you care about human rights, you would have more electricity, you would have more roads, more rail. If you care about a human being, being born, then you are going to have food for that human being, a productive job…..The number one [human rights] violation is you are not giving people the right to live. And to live you need infrastructure, you need electricity, you need roads, you need railroads. Exactly what Ethiopia is doing!”

Source: PRIME MEDIA WORLD

America wants to see a weakened Ethiopia – Lawrence Freeman | Primelogue Part 2

Premiered on 7 May 2021

