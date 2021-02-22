re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

African Development Bank Joins Great Reset

The African Development Bank (AfDB) announced on January 25 the launch of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, at the Global Center for Adaptation (GCA) summit, a partner with the AfDB in the effort. “Our ambition is bold,” said AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina, “to galvanize climate resilience actions; support countries to accelerate and scale up climate adaptation and resilience; and mobilize financing at scale for climate adaptation in Africa.” It is an ambition to capitulate to the de-industrialization and de-population policies of the British-led Green New Deal, the “Great Reset” announced at the Davos World Economic Forum last month.

