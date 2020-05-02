African-Chinese Relations Changing Lives

this is a really beautiful documentary

Source: CGTN Africa

Faces of Africa – Be My Eyes, Part 1

Published on 25 Sep 2018

Amandine Uwizeye, a Burundian, life comes to a sudden halt when she goes partially blind after getting into a car accident. Unable to read and work properly, she suffers from unemployment. Dr. Chen Yanjun, an Ophthalmologist from China, has been coming to Burundi for the last 12 years. During her fourth mission, she meets Amandine. Will she be able to recover her vision? Find out on this week’s “Be My Eyes, Part 1”