Timothy Mutugi is a silkworm agripreneur who has overcome many challenges and is now successfully running an agricultural-based business farming a particular breed of silkworm that is suited to his specific climate in Kenya and eats Castor plants that grow well in his region. Inspirational!

Source: Utmost Precision

How I have created multiple revenue streams through silkworm farming

9 April 2021

