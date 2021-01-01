re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

This article appears in the January 1, 2021 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

Act in the Spirit of FDR, or

Face the Worst Genocide in History

Dec. 13—For nearly three score years the greatest man of the last century, the American physical economist Lyndon LaRouche, warned that unless the neo-Malthusian policies of the London-directed global financial oligarchy were reversed, there would be unleashed on this planet a genocide hundreds of times worse than any in history. His warnings, and those of his wife and Schiller Institute founder Helga LaRouche, fell on deaf and indifferent ears.

That genocide has now been unleashed with the global pandemic and the murderous scourge of starvation. Death stalks this planet, but nowhere more acutely than on my continent of Africa, where hundreds of millions face near-term death.

There is no debating this. This is fact; unless there is a global mobilization to meet these crises, hundreds of millions of Africans are as good as dead right now.

The policies of enforced under-development and rampant poverty leave the continent without the infrastructure to fight these killers. The intervention must come from the outside, and it must come now. This is also not debatable. This is fact.

Africa does not need sympathy or kind words. It needs help and bold action. It needs it right now. This is not debatable; it is fact.

We need action directed by the most powerful institution for the good that man has ever created—the American presidency. The President of the United States can mobilize the full resources of his great nation to get to the people in Africa the supplies necessary to fight the virus and the food to feed the hungry and starving. He can use the American military to help and direct this effort. And he can mobilize other world leaders.

There comes a time when words must turn into action, when retreat from responsibility is not an option. Such is this time.

I recall a time past when a bold American President summoned his nation into action to defend his people and humanity. Hear the words of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, speaking to us across time:

It has been brought home to us that the only effective guide for safety in this most worldly of worlds, the greatest guide of all, is moral principle.

In the place of the palace of privilege, we seek to build a temple out of faith, hope, and charity … for charity, literally translated, means love, the love that understands, that does not merely share the wealth of the giver, but in true sympathy and wisdom, helps men to help themselves.

Governments can err. Presidents often make mistakes, but the immortal Dante tells us that divine justice weighs the sins of the cold blooded and the sins of the warm hearted on different scales.

Better the occasional faults of a government that lives in the spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.

There is a mysterious cycle in human events. To some generations, much is given. Of other generations much is expected. This generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny.

So, too, do we gathered here in a virtual world around the globe. We cannot turn away or turn a deaf ear to an entire continent. We must not fail them. We must face and meet our destiny.

