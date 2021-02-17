re posted from XINHUANET

About 7.2 million South Sudanese people face hunger threat in 2021: report

Source: Xinhua| 2020-12-18 22:44:10|

JUBA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) — At least 7.2 million people, about 60 percent of South Sudan’s population, are projected to face acute food shortage next year, according to a joint report released by South Sudan and the UN on Friday.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) report released in Juba, an estimated 5.2 million people will likely face acute food shortages (IPC3) in the next three months.

“In order to save lives and avoid the total collapse of livelihoods in the affected counties, particularly those with a population in catastrophe (IPC 5) and emergency (IPC 4), there is an urgent need for immediate scale-up of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance, ” said Isaiah Chol Aruai, Chairperson of South Sudan’s National Bureau of Statistic (NBS).

According to the report, the states of Jonglei, Unity, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap and Upper Nile are the worst hit by the hunger crisis.

The report further warns that without enhanced humanitarian assistance, the number of food-insecure people in the east African country could rise to 7.2 million by April 2021.

It adds that some 24,000 people, 13,000 in Tonj North County of Warrap state and another 11,000 people in the volatile Pibor Administrative Area, currently face famine-like situations.

