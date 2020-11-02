Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

A Vote for Trump Is a Vote to End Foreign Intervention—by the City of London!

With clear warnings that supporters of Joe Biden intend to rampage through the streets of American cities if they lose, in an intentional replay in the U.S. of the “Color Revolution” regime change operations run in foreign countries, it is urgent that voters turn the election into a referendum against foreign intervention in U.S. elections—no, not by Russia, but by the City of London—and a referendum for a second Trump administration to adopt the Four Economic Laws of Lyndon LaRouche, to revive the economy. For that to happen, it is not enough to just vote, but become active with LaRouchePAC to shape the future. [See Roger Stone’s article here: https://larouchepac.com/20201101/demo…] Send questions to Harley to harleysch@gmail.com

