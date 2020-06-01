re posted from LAROUCHE SOUTH AFRICA

www.larouchesouthafrica.com

A Message for Africa Day

To Crush the Coronavirus Pandemic,U.S., China, and Russia Must Cooperate on African Development

by Ramasimong Phillip Tsokolibane 25 May 2020

I speak to you as the leader of the LaRouche Movement in South Africa, on the occasion of Africa Day, May 25.

Nearly 50 years ago, the leader of our Movement, the American statesman and the world’s leading economist, Lyndon LaRouche, first put forward a 50-year plan for the development of the African continent [1], to bring it out of its otherwise permanent state of neo-colonial domination, into a future flourishing with growth and prosperity for all its peoples.

LaRouche’s plan called for a global effort to accomplish this, with the great powers—the United States, China and the Soviet Union—taking the lead in providing credit, as well as skilled manpower for the task, not exclusively for the benefit of any one power, but for all of mankind. Mr LaRouche warned that the failure of the world to act in that way would lead to the rise of potential for global pandemics emerging from genocidal levels of poverty and suffering that already existed in Africa, which neglect and deliberate underdevelopment would make worse. Mr LaRouche said then that the world’s response to the matter of African development would determine whether the human race had the moral fitness to survive.

Some world leaders rallied to Mr LaRouche’s call, and it was later incorporated into a plan for a just New World Economic Order featuring the global deployment of massive credits for development to be issued by a new International Development Bank. But the global financial powers, led by the decadent British Empire and its Wall Street lap dogs, blocked and then crushed this initiative, and eventually conspired to persecute Mr LaRouche and throw him into prison.

It was the failure to heed the ‘wise words of Lyndon LaRouche,’ as former Mexican President José López Portillo expressed it, that was the key contributing cause of the global pandemic we now face. Diseases occur in nature, and can spread. But pandemic spreading of killer viruses and their related mutations are the result of human policies that create and perpetuate poverty. Thus, the real cause of this current pandemic, which now threatens Africa with mass death on a scale never seen before, is our failure to replace the old and now collapsing global monetarist order—the order whose murderous accounting preferred profit from slavery and speculation over investment in the improved condition of human life in Africa and elsewhere on the planet.

If we are to survive, we must finally reverse course and follow the wise plans of Mr LaRouche for global development. My associates have just published a plan to create 1.5 billion productive jobs worldwide as the only effective answer to this global, existential crisis[2]. This development plan, which builds on the initiatives undertaken under China’s great Belt and Road Initiative, must become the centerpiece of a program for global economic recovery.

On this day, Africa Day, a day we rightly focus on both problems we face on the continent, but also on the enormous potential that lies before us if we commit to a policy of development, I issue this urgent call to the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. I urge you, for the sake of your peoples and the sake of all mankind, to pledge to work together in peaceful brotherly cooperation towards the goals laid out for the development of Africa some 50 years ago by Mr LaRouche.

As his wife, and the founder and President of the Schiller Institute, Helga LaRouche has said, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic we must all urgently commit to the creation of a system of global health security. Concretely, beyond creating medical facilities and capabilities, which must be done; beyond providing immediate aid and equipment in Africa and elsewhere, which must also be done; this comprehensive program is an opportunity and moral challenge to eliminate poverty in Africa and everywhere else. These three great powers, joined by others, can do this, with concrete plans for development, providing credit and manpower if needed, training Africans along the way, realising such plans as for the Lake Chad basin among many others that have lain dormant forever on drawing boards.

Immediately these three great powers can launch efforts to wipe out the desert locust plague that is devastating our continental food supply, bringing with it the potential of death by starvation to tens of millions. The technology to do this is well known, but we lack the massive logistical resources to carry it out. The United States, China and Russia: Get the job done, and quickly!

There is no reason to accept a policy of managed death, when a better future is available.

Some will say this cannot be done. They will say that these great powers can never be brought to cooperate. But when the choice comes down to either cooperation and life, or continued conflict, manipulated by agents of a dying empire, which leads to mass death, for me the choice is simple: I choose to live. Do you?

Ramasimong Phillip Tsokolibane 25 May 2020

[1] Published in How the International Development Bank Will Work (1975); Stop Club of Rome Genocide in Africa! Critical Comments Appended to the Lagos Plan of Action (1980); and the Fusion Energy Foundation’s The Industrialization of Africa (1980).

[2] ‘The LaRouche Plan to Reopen the U.S. Economy: The World Needs 1.5 Billion New, Productive Jobs,’ May 23, 2020, https://larouchepac.com/20200523/new-report-world-needs-15-billion-new-productive-jobs.

Like this: Like Loading...